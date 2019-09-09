Two national executive council members of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) have dismissed the purported removal of the National President of the body, Kolade Alabi.

Chairman of Delta state chapter of ALGON, Itiako Ikpokpo and his Plateau state counterpart, Ezekiel Pabuet, refuted the reported sack on Sunday evening.

In separate statements in New York, Ikpokpo and Pabuet dismissed the announcement of Alabi’s removal as the work of impostors.

It would be recalled that the National Publicity Secretary of ALGON, Andrew Alu, had announced the sack in a statement earlier on Sunday, citing an alleged breach of the 1999 Constitution as the basis for the removal.

Alabi, who is also the chairman of Bariga Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Lagos state, represents the state in the ALGON national executive council.

In his reaction, Ikpokpo said whoever issued the sack notice was an impostor not known to him and other members of the NEC, adding that “these are the same people who almost destroyed the foundation of ALGON which. Alabi was elected to rebuild and he is doing a great job.

“Alabi went through an election in Lagos, won and was so declared by the Lagos state Independent Electoral Commission (LSIEC). Delta ALGON is proud of his work and the stables he is cleaning up to properly put the association where it belongs,” he said.

Similarly, Pabuet said there is no division in ALGON, adding that Alabi was “overwhelmingly elected by the NEC of which I am a member.

“Gone are the days where impostors were used to tarnish and undermine the image of a very serious body like ALGON. The association was once a formidable voice in this country, and that is what the present leadership is trying to bring back.

“We cannot sit and watch people of questionable and unstable character that are not even part of ALGON, to make such flagrant and unfortunate statement.”

The Plateau state ALGON boss said those behind Alabi’s purported removal should be handed over to security agencies for investigation and possible prosecution to serve as deterrent. (NAN)