Algerian govt. seeks further collaborations with Nigeria in education, security, others

The Algerian government has solicited further collaborations with Nigeria in the areas of education, security, economy and energy.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, Sabri Boukadoum made this known during a press briefing on Thursday, November 26 in Abuja.

Boukadoum, who visited Nigeria for the first time, explained the need for the two countries to strengthen their relationship on all fronts.

He said, ‘’There is a need for coordination in African issues. We can collaborate on energy, transport, gas and power.

‘’We need to give more scholarships to Nigerians, collaborate to have a military academy, and fight terrorism.

‘’We need Nigeria for progress to be made in Africa.

‘’We look forward to more collaborations in the areas of water resources, Information and communication technology and higher education.’’

The Algerian minister also noted that the two countries should collaborate on how to halt illegitimate migration.

While receiving the Algerian minister and other delegates, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama welcomed the idea for further collaborations with Algeria.

He stressed the need to increase the level of economic cooperation between the two countries.

He said, ‘’There is a need to increase the pipeline that connects the two countries. We need to discuss issues that bother us about peace and security between the two countries.

‘’We will also maintain a common position on getting vaccines for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Daily Times reports that the Algerian Minister of Foreign Affairs is expected to depart Abuja, Nigeria on Thursday, November 26.