Alawa youths threatened to take over government facilities in Minna

Saka Bolaji, Minna

Lakpma Youth Assembly in Shiroro local government area of Niger state has threatened to occupy all available government facilities as a result of the state government abandoned the communities to their plight.



Addressing a press conference to draw the attention of relevant agencies of Government to the predicament of our people, Mr. Jibrin Allawa, disclosed that Lakpma Axis of Shiroro local government has suffered persistent banditry.

This he claimed has culminated in loss of lives, rape of women, cattle rustling, and destruction of communities.

Lakpma Axis it was learnt comprises of Eight political wards of Shiroro Local Government however” this axis is now bandits and terrorists safe Haven”

“For purpose of clarity, banditry around that axis began in 2015 in Allawa, this has festered and consumed the entire political axis with no succour in sight.”

The accompanying consequences the youths claimed have been desertion of ancestral homes, destruction of economic activities, hunger, diseases and other humanitarian Crisis. Our people have become destitute with hopelessness staring us at the face.

“It is incomprehensible that criminals have become landlords in a sovereign state with armed forces. Terrorists and bandits control our territory and decide what goes or stays, it is that pathetic.” Jibril further lamented.

The Youths expressed concern to the lackadaisical disposition of our political elites, the elected and appointed representatives, particularly from Shiroro Local Government extraction have been complacent by virtue of their indifference.

“Specific mention is the silence of Saidu Doka Chiri and Ahmed Bawa Siza, the members representing our people at House of Representatives and State House of Assembly respectively. Their many inaction is heart-rending and very unfortunate.

Allawa and Bassa communities were among the few communities with semblance of life and security in Lakpma Axis of Shiroro local government. Unfortunately, bandits invaded Allawa as a result of which about 6 military and paramilitary officers paid the ultimate price. This unfortunate incidence led to the withdrawal of Joint Security Task Force in Allawa and Bassa, thereby living the towns at the mercy of criminals.

As a fallout to the withdrawal of Joint Security Task Force, bandits had the effrontery of invading Allawa and Gyaramiya on daily basis and ransacking the entire community. They have been on a looting spree as each day passes, to the extent of bragging they are in-charge of Allawa.

Allawa, Bassa and adjoining communities are now porous and vulnerable. Bandits dictate the norm and call the shot.

Our people are stranded and hopeless, as the looming humanitarian crisis will be devastating, considering the number of people scampering for safer grounds.

It is disheartening to note that since the Saturday attack in Allawa, not the least official of Government at all levels has condemned the attacks nor condole the bereaved.

Consequently, the Youths Assembly has called on the appropriate authorities to rescind the decision of withdrawing the Joint Security Task Force from Allawa and Bassa and urgently mobilizes resources and personnel back to Allawa and Bassa.

Also, the state Government should provide emergency relief materials to displaced persons in Pandogari and stationed a Joint Security Task Force in Allawa and Bassa, the Government should adopt radical approaches aimed at taking the war to the enclaves of criminals.

They equally called on its elected and appointed representatives from Shiroro Local Government should rise to the responsibility of adequately representing and protecting our interests.

The state government, the demand should establish and reinforce of Joint Security Task Force in Kushaka, Kurebe, Manta, Galkogo, and Kwaki.

The Youths President alleged that the state government appears incapacitated or unwilling to do the needful, “as recent events suggest the Government has ceded Allawa, Bassa, and indeed the entire Lakpma Axis to bandits and terrorists”.



“We shall mobilize our displaced and hopeless kinsmen to occupy and take shelter in Government facilities within Minna if our plight is not addressed in earnest. Until our plights are addressed, we would boycott all civic responsibilities to the state.” He further threatened.

They commiserated with Minna Brigade Command and the Brigade Commandant as well as families of the officers that lost their lives in an attempt to protect our community and its people, may God forgive their soul and grant them the best portion of paradise, as we believe they are martyrs.