The first runner-up in the just concluded September 4, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Bayelsa state governorship primary, Chief Timi Alaibe has described insinuations of his decamping to another political party to contest the November 16 governorship election as mere speculation.

He made this known in a statement signed by the Administrative Secretary of Alaibe Campaign Organization, Prof. Seiyefa Brisibe and issued in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa state capital.

Alaibe, in the statement said he still remains a loyal member of the PDP despite been pressured with requests by other political parties to contest the governorship election under their platform, adding that such a decision has not been taken.

The statement reads: “Let it be stated that Chief Alaibe has not joined any political party as bandied in the media. He is still a loyal member of the PDP despite being bombarded by requests and offers of opportunity by other political parties.

That decision has not been taken. Any speculation to the contrary remains what it is, mere speculation.

“Conscious of the deadlines provided in both the Electoral Act and the PDP constitution regarding any action deemed necessary on matters of this nature, we have decided that whatever needs to be done must be done fast.

“We are appealing to our supporters to remain calm as it would be made known within the next 48 hours, a necessary action that will ensure that Bayelsa people have the governor they deserve, in the person of Chief Alaibe.

“We thank our supporters and the good people of Bayelsa state for their unprecedented support, peaceful conduct and patience since the unacceptable election result was announced last week.

We apologise for the vacuum created by our silence which has given rise to various speculations planted in the media by those who masterminded the injustice in order to confuse the people.

“Be assured that this evil act against the wish of the people of Bayelsa state, carried out by a handful of selfish people who decided to play god by arrogating to themselves the unrighteous act of imposing their personal decisions on us, will not go unchallenged. At the end, Bayelsa people, who are in the majority, will have their way.

“As it is traditional in matters of this kind, we needed to carry out due consultation across board with our supporters, particularly the stakeholders including our vibrant youth and women before taking any step or embarking on any decision in search of redress or alternatives. We are almost at the end of the consultations.”