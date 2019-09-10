One of the aspirants in the September 3 governorship primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa state, Timi Alaibe has dumped the party.

The apparently aggrieved Alaibe has reportedly opted for the platform of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) to contest the November 16 governorship election alongside Sen. Douye Diri of the PDP and David Lyon of the All Progressives Congress (APC) among others.

Recall that the former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, (NDDC), refused to challenge the emergence of Sen. Diri as the PDP flag bearer, but rather appealed to his supporters to remain calm and await further action from his camp.

Justifying his latest move out of the PDP, the politician expressed deep disappointment over the outcome of the primary, alleging fraud, unfairness, and hostility towards him, all of which he blamed on Bayelsa state Governor, Seriake Dickson.

This however, is not the first time Alaibe would quit the PDP over his interest in the governorship seat.

With Alaibe’s re-emergence into the race on the platform of the AD, the contest for the Bayelsa governor’s office has become more interesting and stiffer.

Alaibe is believed to have the backing of his former boss, ex- President Goodluck Jonathan whose support may swing more votes towards Alaibe in Ogbia Local Government coupled with the fact that he seems to be more popular than the duo of Sen. Diri and Lyon in Yenagoa, the state capital.

Analysts note that “Sen. Diri, has the support of incumbent Governor Seriake Dickson, which puts him ahead of others in Sagbama Local Government. There is also the power of incumbency.

“Southern Ijaw, Kolokuma, Brass, Nembe and Ekeremor Local Government Areas will be seriously contested for by the three top contenders.

“Lyon is a strong ally of former governor and current Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipriye Sylva. This, also, gives him an edge over others in Brass Local Government, the hometown of Sylva. There is also the federal might behind him.”