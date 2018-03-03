Alaafin of Oyo Welcome Twins

The Iku Baba Yeye of Oyo Kingdom, Dr. Lamidi Adeyemi III and his wives are presently in joyous mood. Both Olori Memumat Adeyemi and Olori Olaitan Ajoke have both welcomed a set of twins each.

The double celebration is coming after the renowned king installed the 15th Aare Ona Kankafo of Yoruba Land. The Alaafin of Oyo also took to his Instagram to say; “Congratulations to me, Adeyemi family and all the Oyo Empire, as my wife “Olori Memunat Omowumi” gives birth to set of twins”

Olori Badirat Olaitan Ajoke also shared the news on her Instagram page, revealing she had welcomed two boys.