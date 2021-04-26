Alaafin install Princess Azeezat Folasade as Iyaloja general of Oyo State

Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, the Alaafin of Oyo, elected Alhaja (Princess) Azeezat Folasade Abeo Nurudeen as the Iyaloja General of Oyo State on Monday.

There have been disagreements over who will fill the role, according to the Daily INDEPENDENT.

As stated by this newspaper, the Aseyin of Iseyinland, Olugbon of Ile Igbon, Iba of Kishi, and other traditional rulers were present at the installation.

Oba Saliu Adetunji, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, is said to have sent his best wishes.