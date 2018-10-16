Al Mustapha dumps GPN, picks PPN presidential ticket

Retired Major Hamza Al Mustapha, former Chief Security Officer to late maximum military dictator, Sanni Abacha has dumped the Green Party of Nigeria (GPN) which he helped founded and nurtured.

Hamza Al Mustapha has also picked the presidential ticket of the Peoples Party of Nigeria (PPN) to fight to oust President Muhammadu Buhari from Aso Rock Villa in 2019.

The former GPN Coordinator for the South South, Chief Alphine Whyte made the disclosures in an exclusive chat with the Daily Times in his office in Port Harcourt, headquarters of the zone on Monday.

He explained that Al Mustapha and his teeming supporters across the country dumped the GPN because, according to him, the party has been hijacked by political business men.

“In a bid to give Nigerians a new hope, we partnered with the former Chief Security Officer to late Abacha, Major Hamza Al Mustapha to form a new political platform which was then known as the Green Party of Nigeria,” he explained.

“But little did we know that those we went into partnership were not politicians but were political business men who were all interested in what they can get; personal aggrandizement. Of course, we tried everything possible for them to drop that old belief. But all our efforts failed,” he added.

Continuing, Alphine Whyte said, “the climax of it was when the supposedly national chairman of the party, Chief Sam Eke declared himself the presidential candidate of the party, at the same time national chairman of the party.

Not just national chairman but a life national chairman of the party with just 34 persons in attendance in a purported national convention held at Marvis Hotel, somewhere in Enugu.

“Secondly, he also asked those he termed his state chairmen to automatically turn themselves to governorship candidates of their various states. Of course, we see it as a child’s play.

“The leader we are following, Major Hamza Al Mustapha on October 6, 2018, some two Saturdays ago now emerged as the flag bearer of Peoples Party of Nigeria (PPN) in far away Ekiti state where the primaries were held.

He has also called on his teeming supporters across the 36 States to know that he is no longer with this other party, the GPN. So, we decided to pull out from GPN.”