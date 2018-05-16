Al-Mustapha denies leaving GPN, says those behind his exit rumour are mischief makers

Former Chief Security Officer (CSO), to the late Head of State, General Sani Abacha, Major Hamza Al-Mustapha (Rtd), has described as “false and mischief,” a report that he has abandoned the Green Party of Nigeria (GPN), where he is a major stakeholder.

Reacting to the report in Abuja yesterday in a release signed by his spokesman, Mr. Babatunde Mustapha, the Yobe State born intelligence Military Officer said the report “is a gross act of mischief by whosoever created this unfounded story,” asserting that, “Hamza Al-Mustapha belongs to the Green Party of Nigeria (GPN), and still remains solidly in the party.”

According to the release, Al- Mustapha is in the party for “the sole interests of our women and men, our youths, people with disability, our heroes, both living and dead.”

The spokesman used the opportunity to reiterate that, “GPN is gathering momentum alongside Hamza Al-Mustapha to step forward into the arena for the common people of Nigeria.”

While assuring the media of his unshaken confidence in them, Al-Mustapha urged practitioners to play the journalistic game according to its ethics and ethos, just as he asked the writer of the false story to retract it and apologise, describing the offensive report as figment of the writers wild imagination.