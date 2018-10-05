Al-Makura picks Nasarawa South APC senatorial ticket

It is not easy to draw a battle line with an incumbent governor as Umaru Tanko Al- makura, Governor of Nasarawa State polled 1,262 to defeat his closest rival Sen. Salisu Egyegbola, who got 312 votes in the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial election in South senatorial district of the state.

Announcing the result in Lafia, chairman of the electoral committee, Ismaila Ahmed, represented by the Secretary, Abdullahi Candido, said 1,612 delegates were expected to participate in the exercise, 1,608 were accredited, while 1,594 voted.

Expressing his satisfaction with the outcome of the election, governor Al-Makura said he dedicated the victory to the people of the state and promised to offer a good representative for his people if elected as a Senator come 2019.

He commended the maturity exhibited by his opponent for accepting the result of the election in good faith.

Al-Makura also lauded the electoral committee for the transparency process, saying that they had demonstrated the ideals the APC stood for.