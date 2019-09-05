The government of Akwa Ibom State has placed embargo on the use of siren by unauthorised persons in the state as well as ordered law enforcement agencies to arrest defaulters.

The State Commissioner of Information, Mr. Charles Udoh, said this during an emergency State Executive Council meeting on Wednesday, held at Government House, Uyo.

Udoh said that the only authorised persons to use the siren include the the State Governor, his Deputy, Speaker of the state House of Assembly and fire-fighting ambulances and trucks on emergencies to use sirens.

According to him, “The council frowns at the indiscriminate use of sirens by people in the State, the law prescribes that only three people are permitted to use siren; these persons are His Excellency the Governor, Deputy Governor and the Speaker and fire-fighting trucks on emergency assignments.’’

He explained that the reason for the ban is to maintain sanity and forestall the wrong usage of the sirens.

Udoh warned that, “Every other person who uses siren in the state is doing so illegally and the council has also mandated the security agencies to apprehend anyone who violates this order and bring them to book.’’

He stressed the need to enforce law and order in a society and to have a society where status is respected.