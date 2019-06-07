Akwa Ibom group appeals to Buhari not to listen to critics of Akpabio

Patrick Okohue

President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged not to consider the image-tarnishing campaign by political opponents against former Senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio in Akwa Ibom State.

The group, De-Bongos Media Project, Abuja, made the call through its executive director, Leo Ekpenyong.

Ekpenyong said the smear campaign against Akpabio by some people in the state was targeted at destroying the political career of the senator.

“I write on behalf of first class communicators from Akwa-Ibom State, who have over the years taken active participation and interest in the state.

As media practitioners of note and distinction, we frown and take exceptions to the myriad of lies and deliberate falsehood disseminated in some sections of the media by some leaders in Akwa-Ibom.

This is deliberate and organised campaign against distinguished Senator Akpabio, anchored by some disgruntled elements, using faceless groups masquerading as party-faithful to destroy Akpabio,” he said.

The director of the group said though Akpabio may not be a saint, he is still very significant in Akwa Ibom politics and is also a leader of great force.

The executive director therefore, urged Buhari to “disregard the callous pranks of desperate politicians in the state’’.

Ekpenyong said that the group was compelled to set the records straight in the face of slander, and smear campaign that was targeted at only bringing him down.

Akpabio who represents the Ikot Ekpene senatorial district in the upper legislative chamber had earlier stated that he has no regrets dumping the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the APC.

He made the assertion while fielding questions from newsmen after the burial of his nephew in his hometown, Essien Udim local government area.