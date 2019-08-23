Akwa Ibom State Government is waiting for Federal Government’s approval to commence construction works on the Ibaka Deep Seaport project in Mbo Local Government Area of the state.

Governor, Udom Emmanuel, said the Ibom Deep Seaport Project (IDSP) which is to be constructed on a 14,400-hectare of land will contribute immensely to the economy of the state and the nation.

He spoke at the launch of the biography of the late Clement Isong, the second indigenous governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“All the state need is just the approval of the federal government as it has investors who are ready to invest”, Emmanuel said.

While stressing that the major gateway to industrialise any place on earth is what God has created naturally, Governor Udom added that until we fix them, we won’t have access to it.

Gov Emmanuel further accredited the rise in criminal activities to the growing number of frustrated unemployed graduates in the country adding that the project could provide employment to a minimum of 5000 youth at the construction stage.

“We want to see how we can also be the hub of logistics, of services, where people can connect to the economy of the south region from Akwa Ibom State,” he said.

On his part, a former governor of the state, Victor Attah who was also at the event to honour the former CBN Governor who held the office during the Nigerian Civil War and during the subsequent oil boom said the deceased lived a life of integrity.

“The deceased lived a life of integrity, discipline, public service and a tremendous accomplishment.

The Executive Vice-Chairman of the board of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited, Udom Inoyo, described Mr Isong as an individual who understood what public service was all about.

“Service for the people and not to self, he brought professionalism into politics and promoted excellence in public administration,” he said.

The event, which was chaired by the chairman of the board of commissioners, Nigerian Communications Commission, Olabiyi Durojaiye, had in attendance the wife of Mr Isong, Nne Isong, and his first son, Nyong Isong.

