Akwa Ibom generates N1 billion revenue from Christmas Village

The Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mr. Orman Esin, has said the Christmas Village generated more than N1 billion to the state’s economy since December 1, 2020.

Esin announced this to newsmen in Uyo on Friday. He said that the opening of the village has brought life back to holiday-makers and citizens of the state.

“The Christmas Village has created value of more than N1 billion since it was opened on December 1, 2020. More than 600 vendors attract thousands of visitors every evening,” he said, adding that the village became a must-visit place in Nigeria every December.

“With the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown, the 2020 Christmas season looked bleak.

Annual events were cancelled all over the world including the record-setting annual 999 events in Uyo,’’ Esin said.

The commissioner said that the Christmas Village was set on a huge spread of land at the cultural centre, which allows for effective social distancing and respect for COVID-19 protocols.

He reiterated that the Christmas Village was significant which shows that the state was ready for the business of tourism.

Esin explained that the village was the biggest Christmas event of its kind in Africa with the size of its location and potential for growth.

According to him, with lots of musical events, drama, games and outdoor catering, the village had kept the bustling spirit of the Yuletide very high in Uyo.

He said that the epochal event was a haven for entertainers in the state and others to display their enormous talents to the world.

According to him, health practitioners and security operatives were on ground to attend to health emergencies and ensure safety and security, respectively.

Esin reassured that the organised structure enables pedestrian and vehicular movement within and around the business environment to avoid congestion and discomfort.

He said that the village was heightened by a plethora of recreational and sporting activities available for all age groups such that one would record no dull moment if they decide to stay all day