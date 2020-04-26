Akwa Ibom appoints Umoette new State Epidemiologist

The Akwa Ibom State Ministry of Health has appointed Dr. Ntiense Rapheal Umoette as the State Epidemiologist.

Reports have it that State Commissioner for Health Dr. Dominic Ukpong sacked Dr. Aniekeme Uwah for sending samples of suspected COVID-19 patients to NCDC.

But a statement signed by the Commissioner for Health. Dominic Ukpong, said the appointment of Dr. Ntiense Rapheal Umoette was an internal reorganization made to match skills and competence.

Until her appointment, Dr. Umoette was Deputy State Epidemiologist.

She is a graduate of Medicine and Surgery and holds a Master of Public Health, Medical Epidemiology Practice.

Umoette has also attended several World Health Organisation training programmes and has received several awards and accolades including Presidential Award for Meritorious Service for Ebola Response – Monrovia, Liberia – 2015; Africa Union (AU) Award of Excellence for ASEOWA participation – Addis Abba, Ethiopia -2015; and Full MPH Scholarship Award to NFELTP -2014.

According to the statement, Dr. Umoette is a member of several professional bodies including Nigeria Medical Association, Akwa Ibom State Chapter, and the Nigeria Field Epidemiology and Laboratory Training Program (NFELTP)

The statement said she brings to bear a wealth of experience and expertise acquired in the course of her career and from the several training programmes she had attended.

However find from the state revealed that Epidemiologist Dr. Aniekeme Uwah was sacked for sending samples of suspected Coronavirus patients to NCDC.



Sources speaking to Daily Times said the Government was exposing Akwa Ibom state citizens to harm and playing politics with the lives of the people.

Many say the COVID-19 contact tracing by the State Government is only a mirage.