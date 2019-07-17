Adewale Momoh, Akure

Residents of Akure, the Ondo state capital have declared that they have had enough of attacks on innocent people by persons suspected to be herdsmen.

Still reeling from the shock of the gruesome murder of Mrs. Funke Olakunri, who was shot dead by gunmen last week, said that the federal and state governments must rise to it responsibility of providing security to the people

Addressing journalists in Akure, Ambassador Omolade Oluwateru stated that almost all the farmlands within and around Akure community have been taken over by herdsmen.

While emphasizing that farmlands across the community have been deserted by farm owners due to the nefarious activities of herdsmen, Oluwateru maintained that many citizens of the state are victims of kidnap while others have been maimed.

“We must declare that we are currently in deep mourning, occasioned by the dastardly murder of a prominent Akure indigene, Mrs. Olufunke Olakunri, daughter of our father, Pa Ruben Ayo Fasoranti, the leader of Afenifere and by extension Yoruba leader.

“We are indeed, very sad at this ugly development and also deeply angered and frustrated at the fact that our nation is indeed, descending into anarchy, a development that cannot be excused at all.

“The killing of Olufunke represents a new scourge, invasion of our lands by Fulani herdsmen who have wantonly killed, raped and destroyed across Yorubaland and it has now gotten to a stage that the Yoruba nation must rise and declare enough is enough!

“In Akure kingdom, these Fulani criminals have even driven their criminal messages into our ears fiercely through their nefarious kidnapping activities, they began by abducting Chief Olu Falae in his farm, while in their captivity he was treated with great disrespect and abuses.

“We held our peace in national interest in this instance, hoping that government at both state and federal levels will take action to forestall this evil development, alas our expectations in that respect have been dashed.

“Arising from the foregoing, more kidnappings by these Fulani criminals continue unabated, many citizens have been kidnapped majorly in Akure North Local Government Area with the attendant results that farmlands have been abandoned.

“Today, prime kidnapping activities are rife in Oba-Ile, Iju, Itaogbolu, Irese, Osi and even the fringes of Akure metropolis. This remains unacceptable and inexcusable to us as a kingdom and therefore, demand that government begins to implement actions that will halt this trend forthwith,” he stated.

Amb. Oluwateru also noted that the killing of Mrs. Olakunri is an attestation to the deteriorating security situation of the country, adding that “while we mourn a distinguish daughter, Mrs. Olufunke Olakunri, we must say that we have now come to the realization that Nigeria is indeed, in severe problems with dwindling capabilities to discharge its responsibilities to the citizenry.

“Therefore, we now see these ugly developments through an entirely new vista, which dictates that we must begin to develop security models that will guarantee the arrest of this evil trend and defend ourselves as a community henceforth.

“It is a generally accepted fact that Akure people are very hospitable, welcoming people from diverse backgrounds and places into our communities and this practice is age-long. We therefore, request from all residents a respect for lives, law and order.”