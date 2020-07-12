Akpabio threatened to remove me if I did not do his bidding – Ex-NDDC MD

Dr. Gbene Joy Nunieh who is the immediate past acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), has alleged that Senator Godswill Akpabio threatened to remove her if she did not carry out his orders.

Nunieh spoke on Friday, July 10 after the final session of the Senate Ad hoc Committee investigating alleged misappropriation of N40billion by the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the NDDC, between October 2019 and May 2020.

She denied the allegation claiming no payment was made by the NDDC without the knowledge of the minister of Niger Delta.

Senator Olubunmi Adetunmbi who is the chairman of the Senate adhoc committee said that based on record supplied to the panel by the IMC, the agency had so far spent N81.5billion.

Nunieh however said only N8billion was expended by the agency from October 29, 2019 to May 31, 2020.

She alleged that the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs frustrated her efforts and even threatened to remove her.

“Madam MD, if you don’t do what l say, the same one that l used in signing your letter is the same one l will use to remove you.” she quoted Akpabio as saying.

Nunieh said: “They did all manner of things to forcefully remove me from office”.

She added that the plan “is to run the place the way they like under the present team of IMC.”

Recall that the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) condemned the sudden removal of Nunieh as the acting managing director of the NDDC describing it as a disgrace and an affront on the Ogoni people.