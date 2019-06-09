Akpabio justifies defection to APC, fetes constituents

Isaac Job,Uyo

A former senator representing Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District , Senator Godswill Akpabio said on weekend that he has been vindicated by his decision to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and his senate minority position as the people are no longer in the fringes of politics in Nigeria, but adequately represented.

Akpabio, who disclosed this at the end of tenure and disbursement of cash grants, scholarship awards, distribution of educational materials and empowerment for the district held at Ikot-Ekpene Township Stadium, maintained that the voices of the people from his constituency have been heard across the nation in the last four years.

“My fellow good people of Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District, four years ago you sent me to the hallowed chambers of the 8th Senate of to be your mouth, eyes and ears.

“As we held the final plenary on June 6, I believe we can all look back with pride that indeed in the last four years your voices have been heard loudly across Nigeria and beyond. You did not just make up the numbers in the Senate. You have been a force to reckon with,’’ he said.