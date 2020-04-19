



The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, senator Godswill Akpabio, and Minister of State, Senator Tayo Alasoadura, has condoled with President Muhammadu Buhari, and the entire family of Abba Kyari over the unfortunate demise of the erstwhile Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari who died on Friday as a result of the dreaded Coronavirus.

While describing the late Kyari as a very passionate, patriotic and committed personality whose loyalty to the President was unparalleled, the Ministers in a statement made available to Journalists said his death remains a great loss to the nation and to his family.

“Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, senator Godswill Akpabio, and Minister of State, Senator Tayo Alasoadura, the entire Staff and Management of the ministry and good people of Niger Delta Region deeply commiserate with the president, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, his Family and the entire family of Abba Kyari on the unfortunate demise of the erstwhile Chief of Staff to the President, Barr Abba Kyari.

“We pray God to grant his soul peaceful repose, comfort Mr President, the Abba kyari’s family and associates in these very challenging times.” The statement reads

Recall, that Kyari’s death was announced by the media aides to President Buhari in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Announcing the death, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on his Twitter handle posted; “The Presidency regrets to announce the passage of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari.

“The deceased had tested positive to the ravaging COVID-19, and had been receiving treatment. But he died on Friday, April 17, 2020. May God accept his soul. Funeral arrangements will be announced shortly.”