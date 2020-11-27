Akinwumi Adesina defends Yakubu Gowon over corruption allegations

The president of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Akinwumi Adesina has defended Yakubu Gowon over the allegation against him by a British lawmaker Tom Tugendhat, that Yakubu Gowon looted half of Nigeria’s central bank when he was overthrown in 1975. Daily Times report.

This allegation was made on Monday, November 23, by a member of the British parliament Tugendhat, when British lawmakers debated a petition calling for sanctions against Nigeria government officials allegedly involved in human rights abuses amid the #EndSARS protests.

However, Adesina who is Nigeria’s former minister of agriculture described the allegation as false information in a tweet he posted on Thursday, November 26.

The tweet reads: “Be careful of misinformation! H.E. General Yakubu Gowon, Nigeria’s former Head of State, is a man of great honor, decency, honesty, amazing simplicity, humility and integrity. I know him. A great and admirable elder statesman of Nigeria. His honesty and integrity are impeccable.”