Akintoye warns, Yoruba under siege of terrorists

Professor Banji Akintoye, the leader of Ilana Omo Oodua, has warned that Yorubaland is under siege by terrorists who, he claims, have easy access to the area.

Major infrastructure and places of worship will be attacked if the area is infiltrated by terrorists, according to Akintoye, who issued the alert through his media aide, Maxwell Adeleye.

He called on religious leaders in the Southwest to tighten security around their premises.

“A combination of terrorists, including Boko Haram and ISIS, have invaded Niger state, which is immediately north of Yorubaland, allowing them very easy access into Yorubaland through the Yoruba parts of Kwara and Kogi states,” he explained.

“Our situation has thus become desperate and requires desperate actions from our state governors. I feel obliged to devote much attention to the study of our Yoruba nation’s vicissitudes in these terrible times and from such studies, I am hereby raising an informed alarm to the governors of our states.

“I humbly and passionately urge our governors to come together to give the needed response to the danger that threatens to engulf Yorubaland in, most probably, the next few days.

“It is very well known that the signature action of these foreign terrorist organisations is to first destroy prominent assets of the society that they attack. That could mean that major public and private buildings in Lagos and Ibadan, particularly the hugely symbolic Cocoa House in Ibadan, would be their immediate targets.”

“Owners and custodians of significant edifices in Yorubaland are strongly advised to establish formidable security for their edifices. These include bridges, important public and private buildings, churches and such eminent church estates as the Redeemed, Winners, Deeper Life, Mountain of Fire Church camps and the unique Synagogue building of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, and even our most prestigious central mosque buildings in Lagos, Ibadan and our other cities.”