By Adewale Momoh, Akure.

With the recent increase in rape cases being reported across the country, the wife of the Governor of Ondo state, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu has advocated for stronger punishment for rapists.

According to the governor’s wife during a sensitization programme on rape in Akure, the Ondo state capital tagged: “Walk against rape” if stringent measures are put in place, it will assist a great deal in the fight against rape.

Mrs. Anyanwu-Akeredolu, who was represented by the state’s Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Titilola Adeyemi described the high incidence of rape, especially of minors in parts of the country as worrisome.

“We can’t allow recent rape of minors in Owo and Irele to happen again, we need to use this walk to express our sadness over the increasing rate of rape cases. Her Excellency is so sad over rape cases and determines to end it in Ondo state.”

Also, the Deji of Akure Kingdom, Oba Ogunlade Aladetoyinbo explained that traditional method should be employed in dealing with those involved in such acts.

The monarch who lauded the initiative of the governor’s wife maintained that suspected rapists should be taken to the palace to swear before being charged to court.

“These suspected rapists should be brought to the palace to take ancestral water to swear if they were involved in the act or not before taking them to police station or court for prosecution.

“We want to commend the governor’s wifefor leading the campaign against rape that is becoming rampant in our society nowadays. All of us must support her to stamp out the ugly trend to save the future of our children and women,” the traditional ruler stated.

Meanwhile, the Special Assistant to the wife of the governor on Media, Tobi Fademi confirmed that the awareness campaign was held simultaneously in all the 18 local government areas of the state.

The walk which began at the palace of the Deji of Akure terminated at the Adegbemile Cultural Centre in Akure while similar walks were carried out in the 18 local government areas of the state.