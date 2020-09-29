Akeredolu’s scorecard will win him re-election, APC insists

By Patrick Okohue

Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the intimidating credentials being paraded by the state governor and candidate of the party, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, is the main reason opposition political parties are afraid.

This is even as the party has described as appalling, the degree of alleged self delusion being exhibited by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the election.

The APC in a statement by its State Publicity Secretary, Alex Kalejaye, said political parties betray their intimidation and fears through an orchestrated veil of deception, outright lies and unprovoked attacks on members of the ruling party at the slightest opportunity.

According to the APC, “The toga of performance and integrity on the APC flag bearer cause constant fears, and thus result in cheap blackmail, spurious allegations and needless verbal attacks, all on the account of intimidation.

“The parties, particularly the Peoples Democratic party (PDP), and the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), are worried that it is impossible to confuse the people on the performance of the APC candidate, because the facts are glaring.

“The major roads rehabilitated, or initiated are sources of delight to the people who view Akeredolu as a leader that is passionate about the development of the land, and the wellbeing of the people.

“The parties are equally helpless about the genuine efforts to create employment for the youths through building of infrastructures, industries and agriculture.

These have kept many engaged and productive.”

The party said the candidate of the APC presided over the affairs of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) without blemish, but garnered more respect and accolades for being a prudent and productive president of the revered association.

Adding, “A unique character of Akeredolu, which is in the public domain, is that he doesn’t have regards for deception; the thriving business of the PDP and ZLP.

Either by training or personal conviction, he says exactly what he would do, and has promised more development efforts if re-elected.

“This has deflated the only campaign argument of the desperate power-seekers that, ‘Governors performance drops when given second term.”

The party appealed to the electorate to see Akeredolu as a man of dependable character, who has acquired further experience to pursue, and ensure speedy implementation of more enduring development projects in his second term.

The APC in another statement dismissed what it termed the misrepresentation and unfounded allegations by the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, that the APC plans to rig the election.

The party said the claim, “smacks of poor knowledge of the situation on ground in Ondo State for anyone in Abuja to think that the PDP has any chances at all in the election, owing to the fact that the party has been polarised and disorganised.

“While the APC has solid footings in the three Senatorial districts, the PDP has, unfortunately, restricted its campaign and aggression to only a district, with poor outing each day.

“The achievements of the APC candidate, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, in less than four years, have further endeared him to the electorate, who are anxious for the D-day, to endorse him for a second term.

READ ALSO: Akeredolu, Mimiko avert supporters’ clash in Ondo

“The rating of Akeredolu, among those with electoral values in Ondo, stamps out any thoughts of rigging or intimidation of any colouration, which are the hallmarks of the PDP.

“While we had expected a polished reaction from the weak opposition party, it is imperative to caution the leadership of the struggling PDP to avoid uncouth languages when addressing issues,” the APC spokesman said.