Akeredolu's order: APC will not treat criminal issues as family affairs

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Director General of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Dr. Salihu Lukman has said the party will not treat the controversy generated by eviction order by the Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu on herders from the state forest reserves as family affairs but apportion necessary blame.

He said though it is easy to politicise the debate generated in the matter between the Ondo State and the Federal governments, both but it is imperative to note that APC controlled state government is not constrained to disagree with APC controlled fFederal Government.

Lukman, in a position statement Thursday, which does not represent the view of any APC governor or the Progressive Governors Forum, upheld submissions of both Governor Akeredolu and Presidential Spokesperson, Garba Shehu while he even advocated death sentence for condemned criminals that engaged in kidnapping, banditry and terrorism.

He said the objective of the Ondo state government was well articulated, which is to ensure that the forest reserves in Ondo State are disallowed from being used as hideouts for kidnappers, bandits and other criminals.

He added that no Nigerian, or indeed any rational person, irrespective of nationality, can oppose this laudable objective of the Ondo State government.

Submitting that Garba Shehu’s response to Akeredolu generated all manner of debate, which is completely at variance with the intended objective announced by governor, he said, the debate also completely departs from Mallam Garba Shehu’s ‘call for restraint on both sides and urge the state government and the leadership of Fulani communities to continue their dialogue for a good understanding that will bring an urgent end to the nightmarish security challenges facing the state.’

The Director General argued that the fact the ruling party controls both parties involved in the matter does not make the state subservient to the Federal Government or to be totally submissive to the central government on issues such as security.

He said “put differently, APC controlled federal government is not shy from publicly disagreeing with initiatives of APC controlled state government.

“On a matter as grave as the issue of kidnapping, banditry and other criminal activities, it will not be treated in APC as a family affair when it affects APC controlled state government but differently with state governments controlled by other parties”.

Lukman therefore, warned leaders of thought, regional and religious as well to exercise restraint in commenting on volatile issue in order not to jeopardize the unity of the country.

“The issue is about responding to a national challenge. It is about Nigeria, which is why our leaders must exercise restraint when making public statements. If a statement is made, which potentially breach provisions of our constitution, any statement capable of activating our fault lines must be avoided.

“When we need to correct possible challenges arising from statements issued by our leaders, it mustn’t be a case of double jeopardy.

Two wrongs will never make a right. At all times, our leaders and all of us, must carry the burden of national unity such that statements and proposals for reforms should inspire Nigerians to respect each other and recognise the incontestability of supporting initiatives from every part of the country in order to prevent or arrest crime, no matter its strength.

As our party manifesto rightly emphasised, ‘It is no longer a question of choice but of will and courage!’

“This necessitate that our leaders should be able to demonstrate higher decree of caution in making public statements about policy proposals, especially those that could potentially activate our national divisive fault lines.

“Without therefore attempting to pass any judgement on our leaders, one would have wished that in the first place, Governor Akeredolu , rather than issuing a public statement on the matter, invite the leadership of Miyetti Allah and all other groups and directly engage them on strategies of enforcement of initiatives to secure all Ondo State forests, including the ban on night grazing.

“In which case, what may likely come to the public should have been agreement between Ondo State government and the groups on matters of implementation of reform initiatives.

“On the other hand, if Ondo State government was unable to engage groups and its decision to initiate reform as announced by Governor Akeredolu portend the possibility of violating provisions of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution as amended, given the powers of the Federal Government, rather than a public statement of caution by Mallam Garba Shehu, one would have rather recommend that the appropriate agency of the Federal Government invite the Governor, discuss the matter and agree on the best way to achieve the laudable initiative of the Ondo State government and accordingly inform Nigerians about the way forward.

“To make a public statement of caution suggest some disagreement between the Federal Government and Ondo State government about the desirability of reform as announced by Governor Akeredolu, which is not likely the case.

“Most of the frenzied media responses on both sides is really not about achieving the laudable objective of arresting all the criminal activities going on, especially kidnapping and banditry, in every part of the country”, he said.

He warned that every Nigerian should recognise that the country is in emergency situation and that the false divisive notion of any group initiative independent of others resolving security challenges can only worsen the situation.