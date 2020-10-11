Akeredolu tops as INEC announces results of 16 LGAs

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced results from 16 Local Government areas of Ondo State.

Ondo State Governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Rotimi Akeredolu, is topping in the Saturday’s governorship election.

The results were announced by the Local Government collation officers at INEC’s collation centre in Akure early Sunday morning.

Akeredolu won in 14 LGAs while the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Eyitayo Jegede, won three.

The Deputy Governor and Zenith Labour Party candidate, Agboola Ajayi, has not won any.

Akeredolu has so far garnered 252,880 votes.

Jegede is trailing with 179,623 votes.

Ajayi is in a distant third with 73,257 votes.

A breakdown of the figures shows that the APC candidate is leading his closest rival, Jegede, with 59,171 votes.

Daily Times gathered that 17 political parties are participating in the governorship election held in 18 local governments.