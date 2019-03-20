Akeredolu sets to rename Ondo varsity after Agagu

Adewale Momoh, Akure

Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has on Tuesday hinted of his plan to rename the state-owned Ondo State University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa (OSUSTECH) after former governor of the state, late Dr Segun Agagu.

Akeredolu who is currently on a thank you tour to the 18 local government areas of the state for the support given to the candidates of All Progressives Congress (APC) who contested the House of Assembly seats in the state, disclosed this during his visit to Okitipupa, headquarters of Okitipupa Local Government Area.

The governor who addressed traditional rulers, party members as well as residents of the council area disclosed that his administration will make determined effort to name the institution after the former governor.

While urging the people to appeal to the newly elected members of the State House of Assembly to hasten the legislative processes necessary for the change the name of the University, Akeredolu added that on assumption of office, he was not pleased with the way the University was abandoned by the previous administration.

Recall that OSUSTECH was established by late Agagu in 2008 when he was in the helm of affairs of the state.

Dr. Olusegun Kokumo Agagu who died on 13th September, 2013, was the fourth democratically elected governor of Ondo State. He was sworn in on 29th May 2003.

Earlier on Tuesday, Governor Akeredolu, while addressing the people and monarchs of Ile-Oluji and Oke-Igbo, said his administration will continue with the good works it started in the local government.

The Governor urged the people of the area to put forward a memorandum for the creation of a new local council development authority, which he said will fast track development.

At Ore in Odigbo Local Government Area, Akeredolu said the commercial town has become the hub of business in the state, particularly with the construction of the flyover and the industrial park.