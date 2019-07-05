By Adewale Momoh, Akure.

The Governor of Ondo state, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has reshuffled his cabinet.

The cabinet shake-up which has been in the offing since the sack of three commissioners last month saw to the movement of the Commissioner for Information, Yemi Olowolabi to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism while his counterpart from Land and Housing, Donald Ojogo is now the information commissioner.

Commissioners who were re-appointed by the governor were moved from one ministry to the other while the three newly sworn-in commissioners were allocated new portfolios.

A statement issued by the governor’s office stated that “in a bid to reposition his administration for optimal performance and for the actualisation of his redemption agenda, Ondo state Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has approved the allocation of portfolios to commissioners and special advisers.

The statement signed by the chief press secretary to the Akeredolu further states that “the governor has directed the affected commissioners and special advisers to handover all necessary documents within the next one week.”

The portfolios as allocated by the governor are as follows; Kola Olawoye (SAN), attorney general and commissioner for justice;. Wale Akinterinwa finance; Pastor Emmanuel Igbasan, economic planning and budget; Funso Esan environment; Yemi Olowolabi, culture and tourism; Julianah Omolola Fagbemi, local government and chieftaincy affairs; Prof. Bayonile Ademodi, regional integration and special duties and. Femi Agagu, education, science and technology.

Others are Dr. Wahab Adegbenro, health; Rasheed Badmus, physical planning and urban development; Saka Yusuf-Ogunleye, works and infrastructure; Otunba Adegboyega Adefarati, agriculture; Donald Ojogo, information and orientation; Mrs. Yetunde Adeyanju, water resources, public sanitation and hygiene; Mrs. Titilayo Adeyemi, women affairs and social development; Temitayo Oluwatuyi, natural resources; Fatai Olotu, lands and housing and Akindotun Olubunmi Owanikin, youth and sports development

The appointed special advisers are Dr. Olawumi Juliet Ilawole, education; Akinboye Taiwo Oyewumi, investment and development; Tunji Ifabiyi, commerce and industry; Tunji Ariyomo, energy; Tobi Ogunleye, transport; Alaba Isijola, union matters and Raimi Olayiwola Aminu, lands, works and infrastructure

Others are Mrs. Olubunmi Olubukola Ademosu, public and inter-governmental relations; Dr. Jibayo Adeyeye, health; Adekanye Olabimtan, political matters and strategy; Babatunde Kolawole, rural and community development and Oyebo Aladetan, Niger Delta affairs.