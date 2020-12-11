Akeredolu imposes curfew on Ondo communities following violent attacks on palaces — Daily Times Nigeria

The Ondo State, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on Friday imposed a 24-hour curfew on Ude and Isinigbo communities in the Akure North Local Government area, Daily Times gathered.

Akeredolu, who fumed over the unrest between the two communities which have been at loggerheads over land tussle, also ordered a massive manhunt for perpetrators of violent attacks.

In the early hours of Friday, the traditional ruler of Isinigbo, Oba Samuel Fadahunsi escaped death by the whiskers when his palace was set ablaze by unknown gunmen.

However, it was gathered that the monarch’s younger brother was not lucky as he was shot dead by the attackers while his driver was burnt to death.

The incident was suspected to be a reprisal attack following the protest in the communities last week, where the palace of Ajagun of Ude, Sunday Boboye was destroyed and set ablaze by residents of Isinigbo.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Donald Ojogo, he disclosed that Akeredolu has ordered a massive manhunt for perpetrators of the “despicable violence just as investigations are already on to unravel the real cause(s) of same.

“With respect to the curfew, security agencies have been directed to ensure total compliance with the order. For emphasis, both Ode and Isinigbo communities have been closed down for any unauthorized human movement and activity until further notice.”

