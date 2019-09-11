Ondo state Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Emmanuel Igbasan, said that the Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu-led administration had constructed more than 80 kilometres of roads across the state in less three years in office.

Igbasan stated this in Akure during his ministry’s consultative meeting with the organised private sector, trade unions and professional bodies in the state.

The agenda of the meeting was on the 2020-2022 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and the 2020 budget.

The commissioner noted that the consultative meeting is important to ensure that everyone is carried along in government’s programmes and activities.

He promised that government would continue to prioritise the welfare of the people and continue to do its best to improve infrastructure in the state.

Igbasan disclosed that government had also constructed and renovated about 800 out of 1, 325 public primary schools, with provision of water, toilet facilities and modern learning equipment.

He assured that the 2020 budget would be targeted at policies and programmes that would have direct positive impact on the citizens.

Igbasan, who reiterated government’s commitment to industrialising the state, said that this had led to the Ore industrial hub, where about five companies had commenced operations, with the capacity to employ about 25, 000 people.

According to him, government has been able to improve the healthcare system in the state by increasing the number of mother and child hospitals to seven.

Igbasan said that the Gov. Akeredolu is strongly committed to ensuring that the citizens’ rights and privileges were given to them within the financial capacity of the state.

He therefore, called on various organisations and groups in the society to come up with their priorities and contributions to achieve an all-inclusive budget that would further develop the state and improve the living standard of the people.