Adewale Momoh, Akure

Ondo state Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has urged intending pilgrims from the state to Saudi Arabia for the 2019 hajj to be of good behaviour while in the holy land.

The governor gave the advice at the farewell prayer session organized for the intending pilgrims held at the Ondo state Muslim Welfare Board, Alagbaka, Akure, the state capital.

Gov. Akeredolu, who said pilgrims from the state have always represented the state and the country well, advised them to face their religious duties squarely.

“You are our ambassadors from the state. You are going there to represent us; represent us very well.

Nobody is known by town, you are known by your state. Pilgrims from Ondo state have always done well. I am advising you to keep it up,” he enjoined the pilgrims.

The governor also charged the intending pilgrims to find time to pray for the state.

Meanwhile, the state’s over 200 pilgrims, who would be joining other Muslim faithfuls around the world in Saudi Arabia, have undergone the necessary medical screening to ascertain their fitness for the religious exercise.