Akeredolu: Buhari can’t ignore 17 Southern Govs call for dialogue, restructuring

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to consider the demands of the 17 southern governors of Nigeria.

Recalls that 17 Southern State Governors had two days back converged on Asaba, Delta State capital, where they made some resolutions and demands from the Federal government.

They demanded a ban on open grazing in the south and urged the president to convene a national dialogue summit, restructure the country, among others.

Speaking in an interview on ARISE TV, Akeredolu disclosed that some northern governors are in support of their position.

He said: “Getting a presidential buy-in might be some cause for concern, but 17 governors from the south. I believe that whatever we have said should be given some weight, it must be something that has to be considered.

That means the presidency will look at it and consider it. The number is large. It is more or less like half of us.

“I know that if we had called our brothers in the Middle Belt, they would have signed up to this. I even know that there are some of our brothers even in the north that would have signed up to this communique, who also believe that the time has come for us to have dialogue.

“I know Mr President. It has to be considered. It must be considered. Because the number of governors involved are not one you can just push aside. When you talk about this dialogue, it is a matter of serious concern to us. It is not a parlour gossip. It is a matter that came from serious, in-depth discussion of governors.”