Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state says his administration will be fair and even in the distribution of developmental projects across the state.

Akeredolu, who made the promise in Akure, when members of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Owo branch paid him a courtesy visit, said this was a deliberate policy of his administration to ensure citizens felt government’s presence everywhere.

He said this was because his administration placed very high premium on good governance, explaining that to actualise the plan, a lot of resources were also being expended on the maintenance of some federal roads such as the Owo-Ikare and Akure-Ado Ekiti roads.

The governor said though the state has received a letter from the federal government that it would not reimburse funds spent on road maintenance, the state government would do all it can to ensure rehabilitation of roads in the state.

Akeredolu said the Ore flyover and the Okitipupa bypass would be completed before the end of 2019 and the second quarter of 2020 respectively.

Earlier, the Owo NBA chairman, Tajudeen Ahmed, lauded the governor’s strides in many sectors, describing his performance as outstanding and unprecedented.

Ahmed said the association has noted with pride Akeredolu’s performance as NBA president, adding that it had decided to confer on him the title of grand patron during its law week beginning from Monday.