Adewale Momoh, Akure

Governor of Ondo state, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari over the nomination of Senator Tayo Alasoadura as a minister from the state.

Akeredolu, who expressed satisfaction with the nomination of the Akure- born politician, stated that Alasoadura will bring to bear his enormous wealth of political experience when confirmed as substantive minister

In a statement signed by the governor’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Ojo Oyewamide, Akeredolu expressed confidence in the ability of the Alasoasura to discharge assigned responsibilities just as he thanked President Muhammedu Buhari for the wise choice.

The statement read: “Undoubtedly, President Muhammedu Buhari has made a wise pick in Senator Omotayo Donald Alasoadura who has demonstrated over the years, an unquenchable desire for excellence, hard work and commitment to assigned responsibilities.

“Having had an eventful and memorable stay in the Senate, Alasoadura provided what could be regarded as an immeasurably valuable representation to his people.

“It is therefore, without any iota of doubt that Senator Alasoadura will bring to bear, his rich pool of experience to galvanise the needed support for Mr. President’s Next Level Agenda.”