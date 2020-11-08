Ajimobi’s wife completes 140-day mourning of late husband

By Stephen Gbadamosi

Wife of former Governor of Oyo State, the late Abiola Ajimobi, Mrs. Florence Ajimobi on Thursday completed her 140-day mandatory mourning exercise.

Ajimobi died on June 25 at a private hospital in Lagos after an internal organ failure reportedly caused by COVID-19 complications.

Upon his death, his wife commenced the 140-day mourning as mandated by the Islamic religion.

Reacting to the completion of the exercise, the leadership of women members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state rejoiced and congratulated her.

The women in a statement made available to journalists by the state Woman Leader and Deputy State Woman Leader, Mrs. Mabel Williams and Mrs. Toyin Ajibade, respectively, commended Mrs Ajimobi for her patience, dedication and courage.

“As we are gradually coming to term with the passage of our leader, benefactor and mentor who left us unannounced in June, now is another special period to remember the enigma called Abiola Ajimobi.

“The widow, who happens to be our mother, has just completed the long period prescribed by Islam for a woman to stay at home to mourn her dead husband and everyone of us has to identity with the family once again.

“Dr. (Mrs) Ajimobi has not only demonstrated her genuine love for her husband of 40 years by submitting herself for the long period of stay-athome, but also shown that she is, indeed, courageous, loyal and genuine.

“We have thus realised that the former first lady is ready to uphold the family and political structures left behind by her husband.

As a matter of fact, we are proud of her and we use this occasion to reiterate our loyalty and solidarity to the wife of our late amiable leader.

“We pray God Almighty grant her long life, peace of mind and comfort to enable her continue to fill the vacuum created by the death of her beloved husband,” the statement read.