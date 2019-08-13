As Muslims across the world mark the 2019 Eid-el-Kabir, the wife of the former Governor of Oyo state, Mrs. Florence Ajimobi, on Tuesday celebrated the occasion in a merry atmosphere with children from various orphanages in the state.

Speaking with journalists, Mrs. Ajimobi said that the gesture is her own way of giving back to the society.

Ajimobi, who noted that the occasion of the Eid- el- Kabir is a time to offer sacrifice to the almighty Allah, urged Nigerians to give utmost priority to national interest above selfish ambitions.

She said that there couldn’t be desirable development in any society without sacrifice and love for the country.

“I say Barka de Sallah to all residents of Oyo state and indeed, all Nigerians. As we offer our sacrifices to almighty Allah, I enjoin everyone to use this period to have the spirit of love and peace reign in our hearts.

“Let the interest of our dear country be paramount in our hearts and let us show love to our fellow humans irrespective of our religious beliefs for us to see a prosperous and progressive nation.

“Even though my husband is no longer the governor of Oyo state, we still have the love of the people of Oyo state in our hearts.

“What we are doing today is an expression of that love and we implore everyone to do the same by respecting and giving to the less privileged among us in order for the almighty God to answer our prayers,” she said.