Ajayi received ₦13M monthly yet he betrayed me —Rotimi Akeredolu

Rotimi Akeredolu, Governor of Ondo state on Thursday revealed that he didn’t see possibilities of his estranged deputy, Agboola Ajayi, betraying him as he received ₦13 million as monthly salary.

The governor stated that he ignored warnings about his deputy and ensured he was well paid to make him comfortable, however, he was later betrayed.

Akeredelu, speaking on a radio program in Akure, said his deputy does not want to be patient.

“No deputy governor has collected what he was collecting in the history of the state. I gave him N13million monthly. His predecessors did not collect as much as that. No deputy governor collects as much as that in Nigeria. I gave him enough room to operate, yet he betrayed me.”

Daily Times reports that Akeredolu the candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress is set to face his deputy the candidate of the Zenith Labour Party in the October 10 Governorship poll.