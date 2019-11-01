The Nigerian Metallurgical Society (NMS) says the Ajaokuta Steel Company can employ more than 10, 000 workers in Nigeria.

National President of the society, Prof. Suleiman Hassan, stated this in his welcoming address at the 35th conference and annual general meeting on Thursday at the University of Ilorin.

The theme of the conference was entitled “The role of metallurgical industries in Sustainable Development Goals.”

Hassan observed that the steel industry, if revived would also lead to employment of additional 200, 000 workers in the up-stream and down-stream ancillary industries.

He explained that the Ajaokuta Steel Company requires some 10, 000 personnel to function, adding that this will lead to a great effect of boosting steel community that would bring rise to other businesses.

“Multiplier effect of the employment is created on the other sectors of the economy which increases in geometric progression. Steel has played major role in industrial transformation of nations and the relationship between steel and other sectors of the economy cannot be over-discussed.

“The products from metallurgical industries like steel serve as material backbone of economic development because of its passive use in all spheres of economic life such as creation of high productive capacity in mechanised farming and processing.

“Others are preservation and storage of food products, development of building, roads, railways, harbours, power generation and telecommunications, among others,” the NMS said.

He therefore, urged the federal government to expedite action on its efforts at reviving the company.

Chairman, Conference Organising Committee, Dr. Asipita Abdulrahman, noted that the theme of the conference is in line with the United Nations General Assembly adopted 2030 agenda for sustainable development.

Abdulrahaman, who is also the head, Department of Metallurgical Material, Federal University of Technology, Minna, said these goals include eradication of extreme poverty and building resilience of the poor and those in vulnerable situations.

He opined that that these goals can only be possible in Nigeria, if there is a strong and viable metallurgical industry.