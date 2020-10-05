Ajaero faults power privatisation, says tariff increase is gas production-based

By Joy Obakeye

The General Secretary of the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE), Comrade Joe Ajaero, has faulted the power sector privatisation by the federal government.

Ajaero during a chat with journalists in Lagos recently, stated that the injection of N1.7 trillion by the federal government into the power sector, since its privatisation has yielded no result.

“It is unfortunate that government privatised the sector at N400 billion, retained 40 per cent and has spent N1.7 trillion in the same sector.

“Looking at it, the Discos cannot have up to 20 per cent and government has brought another N1.7 trillion upon the N400 billion already invested.

Since seven years, no percentage has been added to 40 per cent share while the same shares of the workers have been allocated to them.

The NUEE executive maintained that the recent hike in electricity tariff is a reflection of gas production which he said, is the most expensive form of generating electricity

He added that the Federal Government and generation companies are using international market prices to determine the cost of electricity, making Nigerians to pay for the inefficiency of the DISCOs through high charges.

“Should anybody come and tell you that they are charging Nigeria based on increase in tariff; it is a lie.

The increase of tariff is inelastic. It will continue to go up till thy kingdom come.

“They are charging Nigerians electricity based on gas. But the international market determines the price of gas.

“Are they importing gas to generate electricity? If it is charged normal, the electricity will be low, and water can be used also.

Electricity is not a store products and also, most of the private sector signed an agreement that was dubious,” he maintained.

He said that the policy of privatization was designed to fail, keep Nigeria dry and destroy it, while few of them will continue to milk the country dry.

“There cannot be service improvement when production remains the same.

“The international indices is that 1000w supplies for one million people. Countries plan ahead, but Nigeria has no plan to increase its plant to serve the country.

Nigeria is being de-industrilised. New power plants are being constructed and this is not good for a country that is 60,” he said.

Comrade Ajaero called on the federal government to hand over the management of the power sector to the union for proper accountability.

“It is sad that government didn’t review the financial losses caused by privatisation.

If government doesn’t address the failure of Discos in the privatisation process, NUEE is ready to take over all the Discos in the country with our members who are engineers and run it more efficiently,” he stated.

“I challenge them to give way for us to take over if they are tired. We have expertise, engineers that are capable.

“I challenge the DISCOs to show us how many transformers they have changed.

“Let government give us one of the DISCOs to run so that Nigerians will examine the two,”he said.