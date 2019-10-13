Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, arrived Nigeria in the early hours of Sunday after her long absence from the country.

According to a statement by her spokesman, Suleiman Haruna, Mrs Buhari arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at 4.30am.

She was quoted as saying that she was happy to be back in the country after what she called a “deserved rest.”

She was said to have been received at the airport by wives of serving and former state governors as well as some other friends and family members.

