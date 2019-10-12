The wife of the President Mrs Aisha Buhari is on her way back to Nigeria.
Aisha Buhari was reported to have gone to the United Kindom for medical treatment and was yesterday reported to have been locked up in the Villa.
According to her tweet she said: ‘Wife of the Nigerian Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Mrs Modupe Oguntade seeing me off. Thank you so much madam’
Wife of the Nigerian Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Mrs Modupe Oguntade seeing me off. Thank you so much madam pic.twitter.com/nzpQenhq78— Aisha M. Buhari (@aishambuhari) October 12, 2019
