Aisha Buhari has been a worthy collaborator to this government – Osinbajo

On Thursday, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said that First Lady Aisha Buhari has been a valuable collaborator to the current administration.

In Abuja, the Vice President was present at a book launch in honor of Mrs. Buhari.

‘Aisha Buhari – Being Different,’ written by Hajo Sani, is the title of the novel.

Sani is the President’s Senior Special Assistant for Women’s Affairs and Administration.

Prof. Osinbajo linked Mrs. Buhari to the virtues of bravery, honesty, and selflessness in an Instagram article.

“History has shown that it doesn’t matter how many degrees you have or how many titles precede or honours follow your name, or how high the position you hold,” he said.

“The rare privilege of public service can only be justified by courage, integrity and selflessness. To these, Aisha Buhari adds being yourself, being different.”

The Vice President gave Aisha Buhari’s book a favorable review.

“Hajo Sanni’s book seeks to document the practical work she has done in the past five years, but it begins with a detailed and sensitive chronicle of childhood years and her growth as a woman, wife and mother,” he said.

“It also highlights her evolution from a silent supporter of her husband’s political adventures to an active mobilizer and campaigner that played a major role in selling him to the Nigerian electorate.

“Then we also read in the book, how as First Lady, she founded the “Future Assured” initiative, promoting the welfare of women, youth and children and driven by the Aisha Buhari Foundation.”

Prof. Osinbajo, quoting President Muhammadu Buhari’s “doting sweetheart,” said the First Lady has had “sleepless nights” discussing many “social issues.”

The Office of the First Lady collaborated with Women and National Growth, a gender-focused charity, to organize the book’s public launch.

Bola Tinubu, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, presided over the event, with Mrs. Folorunso Alakija, a billionaire entrepreneur, serving as the Special Guest of Honour.