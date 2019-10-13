The cousin to President Muhammadu Buhari and spokesman of the family, Malam Adnan Nahabu, has said that the wife of the President Aisha Buhari knows nothing about the Nasiru Dano’s deal.

Nasiru Dano was reported to have been arrestd and that he is a go-between of an oil marketer and the First Lady, and he collects money on her behalf.

But Malam Adnan Nahabu racting to the reports said that accused the allegation is part of the reactions against Aisha Buhari.

He said: ‘These are the voices of some people in the government, the voices of those she stepped on their toes. Let me tell you, I know Mr President very well, he always takes the responsibilities of his family, as well as taking care of his extended family, therefore, you don’t expect his wife to be using somebody as a go-between.

‘I read the report on social media where they said Dano is a go-between of an oil marketer and the First Lady, and he collects money on her behalf. This is nonsense, let me tell you that many people do not know that since 2015, when Mr President won election, the First Lady stopped receiving gift in whatever form from anybody. Anybody can go and ask organizations in Nigeria if you are in doubt. So, someone who does not receive gift how can she assign someone to front for her. I think some people are very much worried about her long stay abroad. But you could recall that this is not the first time she spent two months out of the country. She spent more than two months in Spain when her daughter delivered a baby three years ago.

‘She was in Spain with her daughter until she delivered safely. Mrs Buhari believes that being the First Lady does not prevent her from performing her matrimonial engagements. Even when some people make nasty comments for her long stay. On Nasiru Dano, the First Lady has no business with him, after all she might not even know him. Nasiru is a card-carrying member of APC and treasurer of the Presidential Campaign Council. He committed an offence elsewhere, why should some people link his offence to the First Lady.

‘The report said he was arrested with some large sums of money and use of fake passport, with the magnitude of this crime, the report said the security collected the money and seized the passport and allowed him to go. This is an international crime, but just to collect the money and allowed the suspect to go, this does not match common sense. That is why I said the story was just fabricated. I am assuring you that Her Excellency doesn’t know anything about the Nasiru Dano deal if at all it happened.

He also said that any timeAisha Buhari criticizes these government agencies because of the their connection they will react. And these false speculations are part of the reactions. Even the speculation that the First Lady is in conflict with the president’s Chief of Staff is baseless and unfounded.