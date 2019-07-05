The Scheduled listing of Airtel Africa Plc on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has been postponed.

Airtel Africa is unable to meet some of the NSEs listing requirements such as a minimum number of shareholders, hence the postponement.

A statement from the NSE noted that Airtel Africa Plc. had planned a Cross Border Secondary Listing of 3,758,151,504 ordinary shares.

“This postponement was necessitated by the need to ensure that the Company meets all the post NSE approval pre-requisites for listing on the NSE”, it partly read.

The Facts Before the Listing event, however, held as planned on Friday, July 5, 2019.

The NSE said it will provide further communication on this issue when all the conditions for the listing in its market have been met.