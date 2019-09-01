‎The Airtel Telecommunication network Company and the Bauchi State Command of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) have expressed readiness to support the development of sports in Bauchi State.

The two bodies made this known recently when management of the Bauchi State Sports Council and some critical stakeholders paid them a separate visit in their offices.

Speaking, the Bauchi Sector Commandant of the FRSC, Abdulrazaq Najume said the commission is always ready to collaborate with the Sports Council in promoting sports in the state.

According to him, “the Federal Road Safety commission has contributed a lot towards sports development and is ready to do more, despite the fact that we lack playing equipment. I want to call on the Bauchi Sports council to come to the aid of FRSC in that aspect.”

Najume thanked the delegation for identifying with the organisation and pledged to always come to the aid of youth challenges in the state.

On their part, the Airtel Network Company, said it has empowered 986 youths in the state.

The Manager of the company, Yusuf Isa ‎said sports is life and the company was the first to be established in Bauchi State among network providers.

Isa who noted that sports is the only unifying factor in the country said there is the need for the company to promote sporting activities in the state.

‎The Bauchi state Director of Sports, Haruna Bako had earlier said that the essence of the visit was to compliment the efforts of Governor Bala Mohammed towards addressing youth restiveness in the state.

Bako however, called on similar organisations and individuals to come forward and support youth through sports.

According to him, “through sports, so many youth could be engaged, and it could drive them away from involvement in social vices, such as political thuggery, drug abuse and kidnapping.”