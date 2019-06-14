Airport police prosecutes 88 offenders in 4 months

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

The Murtala Muhammad International Airport (MMIA) Police Command on Thursday said that it prosecuted no fewer than 88 persons in court for committing various offences between January and April 2019.

Spokesman for the command, Joseph Alabi, disclosed this in an interview he granted in Lagos, disclosing that some of the suspects were charged with assault, stealing, obtaining by false pretence as well as unlawful entry and touting, offences that contravene the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) bye -laws.

Alabi said that the command made 125 arrests and secured 19 convictions within the period, adding that 35 persons were still under investigations while 69 others were awaiting trial.

He said the command is committed to making the airport and its environs safe and secure for travellers, airline operators and its other users.

Alabi said that “it is evident that security has improved at the MMIA. Those who used to come here for touting and swindling of unsuspecting passengers now know that they will be prosecuted for their actions if caught by the security agencies.

“Our plainclothes officers have been deployed in and around the airport’s environment to ensure the safety and security of passengers and other users of the airport.

“My advice is that the members of the public should learn how to abide by the rules and regulations of the airport, especially in the restricted areas.”