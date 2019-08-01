Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo

A member of the Airport Car Hire Association of Nigeria (ACHAN), Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Lagos, Mr Adeniyi Olayinka, has returned a sum of N888, 000 and an international passport to a passenger that forgot the items in his car.

Olayinka told journalists at the airport that he discovered the items in an envelope was left behind by the passenger on the back seat of the car shortly after he returned to the airport from Ibese Ikorodu destination of the passenger.

The commissioned driver to another member of the association said his conscience will not allow him to covert another person’s belongings as it will bring sorrow upon his family saying it was against the orientation given to every member of ACHAN in the airport.

“Though it could be tempting to some people to see such money and pocket it, especially when their income is very poor. As for me, it never crossed my mind to do so. Because it would create sorrow in another family and also such idea is against the orientation we are given at ACHAN by our leaders,” he said.

Explaining how he found the money and the passport, Adeniyi who has been operating in the airport for fifteen years said: “At about 1:30 am on Monday I met this passenger on arrival at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos. I negotiated with him and we agreed at N6000 to transport him to his destination at Ikorodu. I returned to the airport immediately I dropped him at his house.

But no sooner than I arrived and parked my car at the airport I discovered that an envelope had been left behind on the back seat of my car. I picked the envelope and opened it. What I saw was his international passport.”

“I looked further into the envelope and discovered there was another white envelope inside. I opened the second envelope only to discover that something was wrapped in it. When I removed the wrapper I discovered it contained mint notes of US currency. They were in $100 denomination. I counted and they were 24 in number totalling $2,400.”

Speaking on the recovery, the passenger, Engr. Dele Ayeni who said it was a living testimony to the advantages of taking cabs from the registered point at airports believe there is hope for Nigeria in many ways I arrived Lagos, Nigeria from Cairo on July 29, 2019, at about 1:30 am on Monday.

My intention when I arrived was to call an Uber operator to pick me home as soon as step out of the terminal building. But as I was coming out of the terminal, I met this polite driver who agreed to take me to my destination.”

Speaking while handling the items recovered in the car to the owner, the Chairman ACHAN MMIA, Lagos Elder Olubi Ojo said Engr. Ayeni’s case was just one of the many cases the association handles on regular basis.

Elder Ojo who recalled that one of his members once returned $15,000 left by a passenger in his car, urged Nigerian passengers to place the safety and security of their lives and properties above any amount they may be charged by the registered airport cab operators because the benefits far outweigh the money paid.

This is a regular occurrence in this airport, passengers forget many things such as passports, money and other personal belongings in our cabs, but they are very sure of finding them

if truly the items are left in any of our cabs. We give regular orientation on why they should return to the secretariat any item found to have been left behind by passengers in their vehicles”, Elder Ojo said.