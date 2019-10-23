Air Peace has reiterated its commitment to the safety and comfort of its passengers, as it turns 5. The airline celebrated its 5th Anniversary by rewarding passengers with various gifts including free tickets, souvenirs and improved inflight refreshments.

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Air Peace, Mr Allen Onyema, who described Air Peace as a multi-country airline, said that it has been five years of steady progress, while adding that the airline’s vision of creating seamless connections and network options for its domestic, regional and international markets is being achieved.

Onyema also expressed gratitude to every stakeholder that has supported the airline since inception and promised more improved air transport services.

The Chief Operating Officer, Mrs Oluwatoyin Olajide, disclosed that the airline chose to celebrate with the flying public because the airline recognises that its customers are the reason for its existence. She said that without the customers, there will be no Air Peace.

According to her, the passengers are a key part of the airline’s success story, and must be celebrated.

Olajide, who stated that Air Peace has experienced a consistent rise to become an airline of global repute noted that the last five years have not been devoid of challenges, but such challenges have only made the airline a stronger brand in the aviation industry. In her words: “The past five years have been laden with challenges but our loyal customers have made the journey worthwhile for us, and we owe them as well as other stakeholders immense gratitude”.

She revealed that from seven aircraft at launch, Air Peace now has 25 aircraft in its fleet, excluding the 10 brand new Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 30 Embraer 195-E2 aircraft it recently ordered.

Olajide stated that in five years, the airline has recorded a number of firsts in the aviation industry in Nigeria and West Africa. “From seven aircraft and five routes at the launch of our operations on October 24, 2014, to 25 aircraft and 22 routes, our esteemed customers have consistently supported us and now, we can boast of being Nigeria’s and West Africa’s largest airline”.

In the area of economic empowerment, Air Peace has employed over 3,000 Nigerians while the CEO keeps executing rare corporate philanthropy. Olajide confirmed this: “Air Peace has created thousands of direct and indirect jobs for Nigerians and expatriates without any form of discrimination”.

Olijade explained that the airline is doing a lot in unifying Nigeria through air transport, adding that it has positively contributed to the economy of Nigeria, and those of her regional and international counterparts.