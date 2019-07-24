Temitope Adebayo

An Airpeace aircraft was involved in a faulty landing Tuesday at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

Although details of the incident are still sketchy, Henrietta Yakubu, spokesperson of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) confirmed the incident yesterday afternoon.

Mrs Yakubu attributed the incident to “faulty landing”, adding that there was no casualty.

“The AIB (Accident Investigation Bureau) officials are there so we are still waiting for the details,” she said.

Earlier, a Twitter post by the AIB had said that no life was lost. “An Airpeace flight lost a tire while landing in Lagos, no life was lost. The Bureau investigators are on the way to the site.”

It would be recalled that last January at the Abuja airport, passengers were thrown into a panic when the tyre of an Airpeace plane blew off and made a loud sound while it was already taxiing for take-off on the runway.