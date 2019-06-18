Airforce joins battle to tackle bandits in Niger

Saka Bolaji, Minna

The Nigerian Air force base in Minna has joined hands with other security agencies and the Niger State government to combat bandits’ attacks in the state.

This was disclosed by Governor Abubakar Sanni Bello while consoling with victims of last week bandits’ attacks in eight communities in Shiroro Local Government Area at the IDP camp in Erena.

However, the governor assured that the state would beef up security in the contagious areas.

He lamented that the areas are impossible to assess because of its marshy and rocky terrains but added that security agencies are doing their best to keep it secured.

“We would beef up security in the contiguous areas. Unfortunately, access to these areas is almost impossible because it is mostly mashy and rocky but we have been able to send security personnel there so that the local people can go back to their various homes.”

He said that he understood the fear of the people in returning home but assured them of their safety once they are home.

“I saw a few with gunshot wounds, about 37 have been killed, 27 are still with gunshot wounds.

“I do not blame them for being scared but I think we have sent enough troops to these communities to provide adequate security for the time being while we look at the comprehensive plan for providing more security,” he stated.

The governor, who said some informants have been caught but did not reveal the number, vowed that he would ensure they faced the wrath of the law, urging the people to always give useful information to the security agencies as they know the terrains better than the security agents.

The Acting Director General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Abdullahi Tanko Zumba, said there are still about 24 injured victims receiving treatment, adding that the situation is currently under control as everywhere is calm.

He said that the state government has expended over N20 million for the purchase of food and non food materials along with medicinals for the people in the IDP camps.