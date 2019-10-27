Federal Government has concluded plans to install close circuit television (CCTV) cameras at the air side of the Lagos airport.

Besides, the CCTV cameras, patrol vans provided by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) are being equipped with cameras in their dash boards.

The new measure Regional Manager of the airport, Mrs Victoria Shin – Aba is part of moves to curtail rising cases and reports of intrusion into aircraft.

Disclosing this in an interview in Lagos, she said government was getting worried rising incidents of attack on aircraft at the airport .

Mrs Aba said plans have also been concluded to install infra – red and thermal cameras at the airside to capture aircraft taking off and landing at the airport.

She said FAAN and indeed government was getting embarrassed over frequent incidents of aircraft either bring reportedly attacked and their cargo compartment opened while taxing or taking off at the airport.

She said patrol vehicles are now permanently stationed at the airside to escort aircraft as they are either taxing or preparing for take off at the airport.

She said night guards have been engaged by FAAN to complement surveillance activities by other security agencies at the airside of the airport..

The MMIA manager said FAAN was confronted with the challenge of encroachment by persons who built their houses at the airport land, which is proving unauthorized access into the airside.

She said very soon, FAAN and Lagos State Government will commence the demolition of structures on airport perimeter areas .